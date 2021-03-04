Santa Maria Rec and Parks Department: City parks remain open with limited sports activities due to pandemic

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As the pandemic continues high school sports are starting to return to practices and games.

However, the Rec and Parks Department says this is not the case for sports goers coming to city parks.

While the department says you can participate in practices with less than ten people while maintaining a physical distance, organized sports is still not allowed.

Nonprofit sports organizations and other groups can perform drills at city parks while following health protocols.

As the pandemic continues, the department hopes people will be mindful of everyone's safety by not gathering in large groups or playing competitive sports when visiting the parks.