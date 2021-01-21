Skip to Content
Marian Regional Medical Center rolls out 3,200 COVID-19 vaccines

moderna COVID-19 vaccine
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center, in partnership with the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, began offering 3,200 COVID-19 vaccinations to Santa Barbara County residents, age 75 and older Wednesday morning.

They are vaccinating their patient population and any health care staff that have yet to be vaccinated in Santa Barbara County. 

Hear from Dr. Scott Robertson on the importance of getting vaccinated for the safety of the community on NewsChannel 12.

