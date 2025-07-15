Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Tuesday evening

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been announced from Vandenberg Space Force Base starting Tuesday, July 15 at 7:05 p.m. with backup opportunities until 7:59 p.m. of the same evening.

An additional launch window has been designated for the the following day, Wednesday, July 16 beginning at 6:45 p.m. shared SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or here.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

Residents along the Central Coast region may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions noted SpaceX.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below.

This will be the fourth mission for the booster on this mission which previously launched three other Starlink missions.