Space X plans Falcon 9 rocket launch Wednesday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX is planning to launch 27 Starlink satellites in support of a Falcon 9 Rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base at 3:11 p.m. Wednesday.

Backup opportunities for the launch will be available until 6:56 p.m. on the same day & added launch chances starting at 3:17 a.m. on the following day.

Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

Live webcasts of the mission will be available five minutes before liftoff on both the Space X website and social media page.

