Station

KCOY 12 Central Coast news is now NewsChannel 12.

This new branding matches the existing branding used by our sister station KEYT NewsChannel 3. The two news stations will utilize our combined resources.

Any social media or simulcast television products will be brought to you under our combined name: NewsChannel 3-12.

NewChannel 12 will still continue to bring the news that matters to the Central Coast and the Santa Maria Valley, with the hometown team you've come to trust.

For questions, please send us an email.

And thank you for reading and watching!