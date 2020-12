Station

ABC has scheduled the USC Trojans @ UCLA Bruins Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

The game is schedule to take place during the 34th Unity Telethon which will be broadcast on KEYT NewsChannel 3.

This game will air LIVE on The NOW Channel (3.2 over-the-air).

The NOW Channel is also carried on cable systems on Channel 13 (COX, Comcast, Spectrum-Charter).

Watch the Unity Telethon Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m.