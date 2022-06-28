

Andy Cross // Getty Images

Sports cards with the highest market value

A display of collectible baseball cards



Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies // Getty Images

#25. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 6

Marshall Fogel poses with his 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card



Bettmann // Getty Images

#24. 1963 Topps 1963 Rookie Stars #537 PSA 9

Members of the Topps 1963 Rookie All-Star Team



Bettmann // Getty Images

#23. 1934 Goudey Lou Gehrig #37 PSA 8

Action shot of Lou Gehrig batting, 1931



Tommaso Boddi // Getty Images

#22. 1979 O-Pee-Chee Wayne Gretzky #18 PSA 9

A view of a Wayne Gretzky card



Bettmann // Getty Images

#21. 1956 Topps Mickey Mantle (Gray Back) #135 PSA 9

Mickey Mantle batting during game



Focus On Sport // Getty Images

#20. 1969 Topps Lew Alcindor #25 PSA 9

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar drives to the basket during an NBA game



Craig F. Walker // Getty Images

#19. 1952 Topps Jackie Robinson #312 PSA 8

Jackie Robinson baseball card displayed



Steve Grayson // Getty Images

#18. 1996 Topps Chrome Refractor Kobe Bryant #138 PSA 10

Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and Lakers’ Head Coach Del Harris



Bettmann // Getty Images

#17. 1933 Goudey Sport Kings Babe Ruth #2 PSA 8

Babe Ruth pitching during a game



Hy Peskin Archive // Getty Images

#16. 1957 Topps Bill Russell #77 PSA 8

Bill Russell goes for a lay-up



Bettmann // Getty Images

#15. 1951 Bowman Willie Mays #305 PSA 8

Willie Mays of the Giants crossing home plate



Bettmann // Getty Images

#14. 1952 Topps Willie Mays #261 PSA 8

Willie Mays at Giants’ spring training



VALERIE MACON // Getty Images

#13. 1986 Fleer Michael Jordan #57 PSA 10

The Michael Jordan 1986 Fleer Rookie Card



Craig F. Walker // Getty Images

#12. 1955 Topps Sandy Koufax #123 PSA 9

A “Sandy” Koufax rookie baseball card displayed



Bettmann // Getty Images

#11. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #181 PSA 8

Babe Ruth running after hitting a home run



Joe Rosenthal/San Francisco Chronicle // Getty Images

#10. 1961 Fleer Wilt Chamberlain #8 PSA 9

Wilt Chamberlain shoots the ball



Colin McConnell // Getty Images

#9. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 7

Dave Crichton holds a 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card



Keystone-France // Getty Images

#8. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #144 PSA 8

Babe Ruth running during a game



Matthew Healey // Getty Images

#7. 1933 Goudey Babe Ruth #149 PSA 8

Baseball card outside the baseball suite at Hotel Commonwealth



Rich Pilling // Getty Images

#6. 1993 SP Derek Jeter (FOIL) #279 PSA 10

Derek Jeter bats during a game at Yankee Stadium



Bettmann // Getty Images

#5. 1948 Leaf Jackie Robinson #79 PSA 8

Leo Duroche with Jackie Robinson at their spring training camp



Transcendental Graphics // Getty Images

#4. 1951 Bowman Mickey Mantle #253 PSA 8

Mickey Mantle at bat during spring training



Bettmann // Getty Images

#3. 1954 Topps Hank Aaron #128 PSA 9

Hank Aaron poses in uniform



Bettmann // Getty Images

#2. 1980 Topps Bird/Erving/Johnson #16 PSA 10

Larry Bird one on one with Julius Erving



Matt Dirksen/Colorado Rockies // Getty Images

#1. 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle #311 PSA 8

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card