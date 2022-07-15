10 iconic filming locations in New York City

The New York City skyline
The diner where Henry and Tommy steal a truck in ‘Goodfellas’
Jackson Hole Airline Diner
The “I’m walkin’ here!” crosswalk from ‘Midnight Cowboy’
58th St and 6th Avenue, Manhattan
‘Wall Street,’ ‘Manhattan Murder Mystery,’ and more at the 21 Club
The 21 Club
The street outside the bank in ‘Dog Day Afternoon’
The main entrance of Green-Wood Cemetery, near the warehouse used as a bank in “Dog Day Afternoon”
Mookie’s Bed-Stuy brownstone in ‘Do the Right Thing’
The Bedford Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn, NY
Federal Hall in ‘On the Town’
Federal Hall in New York, New York
The conclave for the big meeting in ‘The Warriors’
Dinosaur playground in Riverside Park
The yacht harbor from ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’
North Cove Marina
The iconic shot of the Manhattan Bridge from ‘Once Upon a Time in America’
The Manhattan Bridge as seen from Water Street and Washington Street in Brooklyn, New York
The ‘Joker’ stairs
The Shakespeare Steps