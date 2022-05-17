

Best rock albums of the 1970s

#50. ‘Tapestry’ by Carole King

Carole King sitting in a window seat next to a cat.



#49. ‘The Stranger’ by Billy Joel

Billy Joel in a bed next to a mask on a pillow.



#48. ‘Fragile’ by Yes

Abstract drawing of earth from space with trees and plants coming up.



#47. ‘Let It Be’ by The Beatles

Individual square images of each Beatle performing.



#46. ‘Ramones’ by Ramones

Black and white image of the Ramones.



#45. ‘The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway’ by Genesis

A white cover with three separate black and white images of shirtless men standing in a waterfall, sitting in a chair and looking at the other images on the page.



#44. ‘On the Beach’ by Neil Young

Neil Young standing on the beach in a yellow blazer looking at the ocean and everything on the beach is also yellow, including a table and chairs with umbrella..



#43. ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ by Elton John

A cartoon of Elton John wearing platform ruby slippers and stepping into a brick wall where the yellow brick road begins and leads to Oz.



#42. ‘Fun House’ by The Stooges

A red distorted image of a man and a woman intersecting.



#41. ‘Cosmo’s Factory’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival

CCR sitting in a room near instruments and a man on a bicycle.



#40. ‘Darkness on the Edge of Town’ by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen standing in front of blinds and floral wallpaper.



#39. ‘L.A. Woman’ by The Doors

Black and white image of The Doors with maroon frame.



#38. ‘Horses’ by Patti Smith

Black and white image of Patti Smith.



#37. ‘Aja’ by Steely Dan

Black Cover with a faint image of a person’s face showing through.



#36. ‘Moondance’ by Van Morrison

Photo reel of different close-ups of Van Morrison.



#35. ‘Led Zeppelin III’ by Led Zeppelin

White cover scattered with tiny images of butterflies, etc.



#34. ‘Quadrophenia’ by The Who

Black and white image of a man on a scooter from behind with images of band members’ faces in each mirror on the bike.



#33. ‘Red’ by King Crimson

Black cover with images of each band member in white.



#32. ‘Tago Mago’ by Can

An abstract drawing of a head with brain showing



#31. ‘Meddle’ by Pink Floyd

A photo image representing an ear, underwater, collecting waves of sound (represented by ripples in the water).



#30. ‘John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band’ by John Lennon

John Lennon and Yoko Ono sitting under a tree.



#29. ‘Transformer’ by Lou Reed

Black cover with an outline of Lou Reed’s face in white.



#28. ‘Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols’ by Sex Pistols

Yellow Cover with pink on bottom and black writing on top.



#27. ’All Things Must Pass’ by George Harrison

George Harrison sits in a chair in a field surrounded by gnome-like figures lying on the ground.



#26. ‘Station to Station’ by David Bowie

David Bowie looks through a hole in a wall.



#25. ‘Harvest’ by Neil Young

Tan cover with an orange moon behind the album and artist name.



#24. ‘Physical Graffiti’ by Led Zeppelin

Old image of a tall building with each of the letters of the album name written in red in a window of the building.



#23. ‘Houses of the Holy’ by Led Zeppelin

Unclothed kids climbing over stones on a hill.



#22. ‘A Night at the Opera’ by Queen

A colorful half circle with a swan, two lions and fairies.



#21. ‘Close to the Edge’ by Yes

Green cover.



#20. ‘After the Gold Rush’ by Neil Young

Black and white image of Neil Young Walking.



#19. ‘Blue’ by Joni Mitchell

Dark blue close-up of Joni Mitchell.



#18. ‘Born to Run’ by Bruce Springsteen

Black and white image of Bruce Springsteen standing with his guitar.



#17. ‘Paranoid’ by Black Sabbath

A blurry man in a neon costume runs with a helmet and sword.



#16. ‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones

A black and white close-up of the zipper on blue jeans.



#15. ‘Low’ by David Bowie

David Bowie side profile with orange background.



#14. ‘Marquee Moon’ by Television

Photo of band standing in a V with a black border.



#13. ‘Hunky Dory’ by David Bowie

David Bowie looking upward holding his head.



#12. ‘Exile on Main St.’ by The Rolling Stones

Collage of black and white photos.



#11. ‘Blood on the Tracks’ by Bob Dylan

Blurry abstract profile view of Bob Dylan with shaggy hair.



#10. ‘Who’s Next’ by The Who

The Who standing in front of a large rectangular stone.



#9. ‘Animals’ by Pink Floyd

Dark image of a factory.



#8. ‘Unknown Pleasures’ by Joy Division

Black cover.



#7. ‘The Wall’ by Pink Floyd

White brick wall with album name in the middle.



#6. ‘Rumours’ by Fleetwood Mac

Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood hold hands and look ready to dance.



#5. ‘London Calling’ by The Clash

Black and white image of band member slamming guitar on stage with pink and green writing on side.



#4. ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ by Led Zeppelin

Painting of older man carrying bundle of sticks on his back.



#3. ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ by David Bowie

Painting of David Bowie standing on a street with a guitar and one leg up on a box.



#2. ‘Wish You Were Here’ by Pink Floyd

Two men shaking hands, one of them on fire.



#1. ‘The Dark Side of the Moon’ by Pink Floyd

Triangle with rainbow of light coming out one side on black background.