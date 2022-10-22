

Record fish caught in California

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

David Vogt // Shutterstock

Albacore Tuna

– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Santa Cruz

– Record set by Don Giberson in 1997



Biswaphotograhy // Shutterstock

American Shad

– Weight: 7 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Feather River

– Record set by Craig Stillwell in 1985



Matt Jeppson // Shutterstock

Arctic Grayling

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lobdell Lake

– Record set by Don Acton Jr. in 1974



Alienaire // Shutterstock

Bigeye Tuna

– Weight: 240 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Butterfly Bank

– Record set by Steve Hutchinson in 1997



Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 1 oz

– Location: New Hogan Lake

– Record set by Wilma L. Honey in 1975



M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 113 lbs 5 oz

– Length: 57″

– Location: San Vicente Reservoir

– Record set by Steve Oudomsouk in 2008



Colin MacDonald // Shutterstock

Blue Marlin

– Weight: 692 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Balboa

– Record set by A. Hamann in 1931



jurgal photographer // Shutterstock

Bluefin Tuna

– Weight: 243 lbs 11 oz

– Location: 277 Spot

– Record set by Karl E. Schmidbauer in 1990



dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 14.3″

– Location: Rancho Murieta Reservoir

– Record set by Michael Holoubek in 2008



slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brook Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Silver Lake

– Record set by Texas Haynes in 1932



Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Brown Trout

– Weight: 26 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Upper Twin Lake

– Record set by Danny Stearman in 1987



Streamside Adventures // Shutterstock

Bull Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 11 oz

– Location: McCloud Lake

– Record set by James S. McCloud in 1968



WH_Pics // Shutterstock

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Trinity Lakes

– Record set by Gary Dittenbir in 1993



Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Nacimiento Lake

– Record set by Lee Bryant in 1968



Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 53 lbs 8 oz

– Length: 46.5″

– Location: San Joaquin River

– Record set by Randall Gilgert Jr. in 2008



Kevin Cass // Shutterstock

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 88 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Sacramento River

– Record set by O.H. Lindberg in 1979



Troutnut // Shutterstock

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 22 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Paper Mill Creek

– Record set by Milton T. Hain in 1959



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Cutthroat Trout

– Weight: 31 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by William Pomin in 1911



M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 72 lbs 14 oz

– Length: 53.5″

– Location: Colorado River

– Record set by Billy Potter in 2003



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Golden Trout

– Weight: 9 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Virginia Lake

– Record set by O.A. Benefield in 1952



M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: private pond near Bella Vista

– Record set by unknown in 1978



Ryan Cuddy // Shutterstock

Kokanee Salmon

– Weight: 4 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Dick Bournique in 1973



Pi-Lens // Shutterstock

Lake Trout

– Weight: 37 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Robert G. Aronsen in 1974



Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 21 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lake Castaic

– Record set by Michael Arujo in 1991



MPH Photos // Shutterstock

Ling Cod

– Weight: 56 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Crescent City

– Record set by Carey Mitchell in 1992



Cannon Colegrove // Shutterstock

Mountain Whitefish

– Weight: 3 lbs 1 oz

– Length: 20″

– Location: Lake Tahoe

– Record set by Gregg Harris in 2004



Glass and Nature // Shutterstock

Pumpkinseed Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Mt. Meadows Reservoir

– Record set by Dave Smith in 1996



Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 27 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 37.5″

– Location: Lake Natoma

– Record set by Frank Palmer in 2005



Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 23 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Lake Natoma

– Record set by Jeremy Brucklacher in 2000



Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Folsom So. Canal

– Record set by Anthony White in 1994



H.L. Todd // Wikimedia Commons

Sacramento Perch

– Weight: 3 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Crowley Lake

– Record set by Jack Johnson in 1979



enciktat // Shutterstock

Skipjack Tuna

– Weight: 26 lbs 0 oz

– Location: San Diego

– Record set by William Hall in 1970



CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 9 lbs 13 oz

– Length: 24.75″

– Location: Pardee Reservoir

– Record set by Harold Hardin in 2007



Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 10 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Pine Flat Reservoir

– Record set by Brian Shishido in 2001



slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 67 lbs 8 oz

– Location: ONeill Forebay

– Record set by Hank Ferguson in 1992



Canva

Sturgeon

– Weight: 468 lbs 0 oz

– Location: San Pablo Bay

– Record set by Joey Pallotta in 1983



Vasehaus // Shutterstock

Tilapia

– Weight: 6 lbs 0 oz

– Length: 20″

– Location: Palo Verde Lagoon

– Record set by Gary Horton in 2007



Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 0 lbs 15 oz

– Length: 9″

– Location: Hensley Lake

– Record set by Russell Jacobs in 2004



Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Ferguson Lake

– Record set by Milton Mize in 1972



M Huston // Shutterstock

White Catfish

– Weight: 22 lbs 0 oz

– Location: William Land Park Pond

– Record set by James Robinson in 1994



Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Clear Lake

– Record set by Carol Carlton in 1971



Shane Gross // Shutterstock

Yellowfin Tuna

– Weight: 239 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Catalina Island

– Record set by Ronald B. Howarth in 1984