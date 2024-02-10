Super Bowl LVIII: Football fans getting into the action at Super Bowl Experience

LAS VEGAS - One of the most popular spots in Las Vegas this week has been the Super Bowl Experience being held inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The attraction takes place each year in the Super Bowl host city and is billed as a "football theme park" and offers fans a chance to take in the game in a variety of fun and unique ways.

The highlight for many is the myriad of games people of all ages can play to test out their skills, where they can throw, kick and run in a number of individual attractions.

There's also opportunities to meet players, get autographs and take pictures.

Also popular, an seemingly endless array of displays, including a great collection of memorabilia from the NFL Hall of Fame.

National television broadcasts are also taking place inside and there's a chance to take a photo with what the 49ers and Chiefs will be playing for on Sunday, the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy.

The Super Bowl Experience is family friendly and offers fans new and old an up close and personal way to take in the game.

"It's awesome," said Ricky Jones, a 49ers fan from Santa Cruz. "It's so much fun. It is everything that a kids can ask for. I'm a big kid myself and I have had so much fun. I'm in heaven now. It's great!"

For most at the experience, it's as close to the being at the big game as they're going to get, but no matter if they will be in allegiant stadium on sunday or in front of a TV somewhere else, you can bet they had a great time here, spending it with thousands of other football fans, no matter who they root for.

"I think it's amazing," said Mischa Ali, a Chiefs fan from Las Vegas. "It's amazing to like to see how the NFL brings together so many different places”

For Central Coast football fans who didn't get a chance to make it out to Las Vegas this week and would like to visit the Super Bowl Experience for themselves, they can mark their calendars.

The Super Bowl returns to California for a pair of games coming up in the near future, first at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in 2026, and then Sofi Stadium in Inglewood in 2027.