Ukrainian skeleton slider Vladyslav Heraskevych has appeal dismissed over Olympics disqualification

(CNN) — A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) arbitrator has denied Vladyslav Heraskevych’s appeal and the Ukrainian skeleton rider will not be reinstated to compete in the Olympics wearing what he has deemed his “memory helmet.’’

Heraskevych was kicked out of the Milan Cortina Games – despite many meetings with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), including one with president Kirsty Coventry – over his insistence on wearing a helmet featuring images of athletes killed during the war in Ukraine in competition that was deemed to breach IOC rule 50.

In the ruling shared by CAS, the unnamed sole arbitrator said that she is “fully sympathetic to Mr. Heraskevych’s commemoration and his attempt to raise awareness for the grief and devastation suffered by the Ukrainian people, and Ukrainian athletes because of the war.” But, she ultimately sided with the IOC’s ruling that prohibits athletes’ ability to express views during competition and in the field of play.

On Thursday, the IOC disqualified Heraskevych an hour before the first competition, arguing that his helmet – which depicts seven Ukrainian athletes killed in the war against Russia – was in violation of its policy against athlete expression.

Heraskevych wore the helmet in a training run on Tuesday, and said he intended to wear it throughout the Olympic competition.

IOC President Coventry traveled from Milan to Cortina to meet with Heraskevych and his father prior to Thursday’s first two heats. Heraskevych, however, stood by his intention to wear the helmet. After he was disqualified, he showed a picture of himself in the helmet on X, writing, “This is price of our dignity.’’

The Ukrainian slider told CNN Sports’ Amanda Davies Thursday night that no matter what happened he was pleased with the attention the matter’s received: “First and the biggest win, it’s memory of the athletes. People are now super united about this story, and I’m really grateful that. I think it’s also a very good story how sport can unite people, and now they’re united around these athletes and they united around their dignity.”

Heraskevych, however, told the Associated Press Friday before the decision was handed down that his Olympic Games were effectively over, no matter what happened, saying, “Looks like this train has left.”

‘He’s won the medal of our hearts’

The news of the disqualification rippled through Cortina d’Ampezzo on Thursday as fans digested what it meant for Heraskevych and Ukraine.

As news of his DQ traveled, several fans wearing Ukrainian flags expressed their disappointment in the ruling but their support of Heraskevych. “This is even bigger than a medal,’’ Nathalia Khaichyk told CNN Sports. “He’s won the medal of our hearts.’’

On Thursday afternoon, the Ukrainian lugers knelt and lifted up their helmets in support of Heraskevych and Ukrainian President Volodoymyr Zelenksy awarded Heraskevych the Order of Liberty, “for selfless service to the Ukrainian people, civic courage and patriotism in upholding the ideals of freedom and democratic values.’’

This story has been updated with additional reporting.

