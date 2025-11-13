A showdown in Spain and a massive Sunday night clash. Here are the 5 things to watch in the NFL’s Week 11

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

(CNN) — The NFL’s passport is getting another stamp, but the drama back home is just as intense.

From revenge games to division battles, here are five things to know heading into Week 11.

NFL heads to Spain

For the first time ever, the NFL is headed to the Spanish capital.

The Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders will square off in Madrid in the league’s first regular-season game in the country.

The historic matchup will take place at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, and will close out this year’s international slate. Spain becomes the seventh country outside the United States to host an NFL regular-season game, joining Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil and Ireland.

So set those alarms early on Sunday – kickoff from Madrid is at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Falcons out for revenge

The Atlanta Falcons will have extra motivation Sunday when they host the Carolina Panthers. The last time these two met in Week 3, Carolina rolled to a 30-0 win.

Atlanta has dropped four straight and sits at 3-6. The offense has been brutal, converting just three third downs in its last three games – 3 for 29 in that span. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will need to steady the ship if the Falcons hope to stop the slide.

The good news? Their next three opponents – Panthers, Saints and Jets – are all beatable.

Stafford’s MVP case

Matthew Stafford is on a tear. The Los Angeles Rams quarterback is rewriting the record book, becoming the first in NFL history to throw 20 touchdown passes without an interception over a six-game stretch.

In his last three outings alone, Stafford has tossed 13 touchdowns. He’s now tied with New England’s Drake Maye as a favorite for league MVP.

Another milestone: By beating the 49ers last week, Stafford’s career record finally hit .500 at 115-115-1. After all those rough years in Detroit, that’s no small feat. A win Sunday against the 7-2 Seahawks would give him a winning record for the first time – and first place in the NFC West.

More Mile High Magic?

Every week, the Denver Broncos seem to pull another rabbit out of the hat.

Sean Payton’s team has punted more than any team in the league, yet they have won a league-high seven straight and sits atop the AFC West at 8-2.

During this streak, Denver’s margin for error has been razor-thin – wins by 4, 3 (twice), 2 and 1 point.

At some point, the one-score magic runs out… or maybe this team just has it.

But this week’s test is different: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs visit Mile High. The Chiefs are coming off a bye and a loss to Buffalo. History says that’s bad news for Denver – Andy Reid is 22-4 after a bye week.

Lions vs. Eagles in a mega showdown

Sunday Night Football brings a heavyweight NFC clash as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Detroit Lions.

The defending champs are 7-2, but their fans still feel disrespected. When the stage is big, the Eagles usually deliver – since 2021, they’ve won 10 straight against the Lions, Rams and Packers.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell recently took over play-calling duties, and it paid off immediately with 44 points on Washington.

The Eagles’ defense, though, is a much tougher test. This one could easily be a preview of the NFC Championship Game.

