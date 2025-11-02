‘We were waiting for this moment’ – India wins Women’s Cricket World Cup for first time

Story by the Associated Press

(CNN) — India won the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time with a 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday, led by brilliant all-round performances from Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma.

Opening batter Verma, who was only called back into the squad as injury cover for the finals, scored a career-best 87 off 78 balls as the tournament co-host reached 298-7 in 50 overs after losing the toss and being sent in to bat.

South Africa was out for 246 in 45.3 overs in reply with its chase effectively over after skipper Laura Wolvaardt was out for 101. Spinner Sharma took the final wicket of the match and returned bowling figures of 5-39 from 9.3 overs.

“We were waiting for this moment, and now this moment has come,” India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said, reflecting on a triumph after two previous finals defeats. “Now we want to make this a habit.”

India was the last of the four teams to qualify for the semifinals, but then beat defending champion and seven-time winner Australia by five wickets to reach the final. South Africa beat four-time champion England by 125 runs to reach the final for the first time.

Winning at home gave India its first major women’s cricket title. Harmanpreet Kaur’s squad was the first, first-time champion since 2000, when New Zealand ended the long dominance of Australia and England.

Verma – who was drafted in last week for the injured Pratika Rawal – took 2-36 with the ball and was voted player of the match.

“God sent me to do something good, and that was reflected today,” the 21-year-old Verma said. “I only focused on making runs today. My mind was clear.”

Before her five-wicket haul, Sharma (58) posted her third half-century of the tournament to help India reached the second highest total in a World Cup final after Australia’s 356-5 against England in 2022.

She finished the tournament with 22 wickets and 215 runs in nine matches to capture the player of the tournament honors.

“I enjoyed myself with both bat and ball,” Sharma said of the final. “We were not relaxed at any time, but we were calm. I dedicate this trophy to my parents.”

Wolvaardt a fine century on the back of her impressive semifinal performance. She was easily the tournament’s highest scorer with 571 runs at an average 71.37.

Chasing a record 299, South Africa made a sedate start under immense pressure from medium pacer Renuka Singh.

Wolvaardt shared a 51-run first-wicket stand before a direct throw from Amanjot Kaur ran out and Tazmin Brits for 23 in the 10th over.

Anneke Bosche was bowled for a duck before Wolvaardt reached her half-century off 45 balls. She added 52 off 51 balls with Sune Luus, who scored 25.

India lost its review in desperation to get Wolvaardt dismissed, and then gambled with Verma’s gentle off-breakers.

The ploy worked with another double blow – Verma picked up two wickets in six deliveries to have South Africa in trouble at 123-4 in 22.1 overs. She sent back Luus with an easy return catch, and then had Marizanne Kapp (4) caught behind.

Wolvaardt tried to keep the chase alive through partnerships with Sinalo Jafta (16) and Annerie Dercksen, who scored 35. In doing so, she reached a century off 96 balls.

Sharma bowled Dercksen and then blunted South Africa’s chances when she Wolvaardt caught by Kaur in the 42nd over with the total at 220-7.

Verma played a key role in setting the Proteas a challenging target after the final was delayed by two hours because of rain.

She hit seven fours and two sixes and shared a 104-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana (45).

After Chloe Tryon dismissed Mandhana in the 18th over, Verma combined with Jemimah Rodrigues (24) to add a further 62 before both were out.

From 171-3 in 29.4 overs, skipper Harmanpreet tried to restore the momentum but was bowled by Nonkululeko Mlaba in the 39th over. She scored only 20 runs, but combined with Sharma for 52 runs off 56 balls.

Sharma steadied the innings with a run-a-ball 58, including three fours and a six and shared a pivotal 47-run, sixth-wicket partnership with Richa Ghosh that helped set up the winning total.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India punctuated the tournament with a social media post to reflect the historic victory, topping the congratulatory message with the letters: C.H.A.M.P.I.O.N.S.

