South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley says there won’t be a female NBA head coach in her lifetime

(CNN) — Dawn Staley, the long-time head coach of the South Carolina women’s basketball team, has said that she doesn’t believe there will be a female head coach in the NBA during her lifetime.

Staley, who recently interviewed to be head coach of the New York Knicks, also suggested that the NBA isn’t ready to have a woman lead an organization.

“If I’m the Knicks coach and you have a five-game losing streak, it’s not going to be about the losing streak, it’s going to be about being a female coach,” Staley told reporters on Tuesday.

“So you, as an organization and a franchise, you have to be prepared for that and strong enough to endure those types of instances when you’re going to hire a female coach.

“If there are NBA franchises that are interested in hiring a female … you’ve got to be ready to take on that and all the things that it comes with,” she added.

Staley was later asked if she thinks the NBA will hire a female head coach in her lifetime, to which she responded: “No, I don’t. And I hope I’m wrong.”

The 55-year-old Staley has won three national championships with South Carolina, as well as finishing runner-up to UConn last season.

She said that she interviewed for the Knicks head coach position because she has known team president Leon Rose for 30 years. The franchise ultimately chose two-time NBA Coach of the Year Mike Brown to replace Tom Thibodeau, who was fired at the end of last season.

“I’m a person that I need a connection to the people, right?” Staley said. “So I had a connection to him (Rose) and Worldwide Wes (Knicks senior adviser William Wesley), so I’ve known them all my life. And it was a real interview. And I like to see what they’re talking about.

“If there’s somebody that is interested in knowing and interested in being the first female NBA coach or such, I’ve got all the information. Come see me because I’ll get you prepared for the interview.”

Ahead of the new college basketball season, Staley’s Gamecocks were ranked second in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 behind the defending champion UConn Huskies when the poll was released on Tuesday.

