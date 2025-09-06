Angel Reese suspended by Chicago Sky after making comments ‘detrimental to the team’

By Thomas Schlachter, Frank Nunns O’Connell, CNN

(CNN) — Angel Reese has been suspended by the Chicago Sky following comments she made about her teammates, head coach and the organization.

The forward will miss the first half of the Sky’s game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Aces after her criticisms were published earlier this week by the Chicago Tribune.

“The Chicago Sky values the safety, respect, and well-being of every player. We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball,” the Sky said in a statement on Friday.

“Because of statements detrimental to the team made by Angel Reese during

league-mandated media, she will not play in the first half of the game on September 7 against the Las Vegas Aces.

“This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team.”

The Sky are currently 10-31 for the season and sit 12th in the WNBA standings – one place above the Dallas Wings in last spot.

Reese expressed her disappointment at the Sky’s season in her interview with the Tribune while urging the team’s front office to bring in “great players”.

“I’m not settling for the same sh*t we did this year,” the two-time All-Star said.

“We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason.”

“So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year.”

Reese additionally hinted at possibly leaving the Windy City, saying: “I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can.”

The 23-year-old has since apologized for the comments she made and clarified what she had meant.

“I probably am frustrated with myself right now,” Reese said after the Sky’s 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. “I think the language was taken out of context and I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates because they’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year.

“I just have to be better with my language because I know it’s not the message it’s the messenger. And understanding what I say can be taken any type of way. So, I just have to be better and grow from this,” she added.

The No. 7 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft is averaging 14.7 points and a league-high 12.6 rebounds this season. She has at least one more season left on her rookie contract.

