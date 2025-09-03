Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl? NFL commissioner Roger Goodell: ‘Maybe’

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — With the new season of the NFL kicking off on Thursday, it’s only natural that everyone is talking about who will feature at the upcoming Super Bowl.

But while some are busy predicting which two teams will battle it out for the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 8, there are others far more interested in which musical artist will feature in the halftime show.

Nowadays, of course, there is only one person on everyone’s lips.

In an interview that got Swifties across the world beaming with excitement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told NBC’s “Today” show he isn’t ruling out Taylor Swift playing the spectacle.

“We would always love to have Taylor play. She is a special, special talent and obviously she would be welcome at any time,” he said on Wednesday.

But when asked whether talks between the NFL and Swift were ongoing, Goodell remained tight-lipped.

“I can’t tell you anything about that,” he added, before being pushed again for an answer.

Unable to shake off the questions, Goodell conceded: “It’s a maybe.”

It’s certainly a sign of the times that Swift is featuring so predominately in conversations previewing this season’s action.

The superstar’s love story, and now engagement, with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has seemingly captured the world’s imagination, and interest in the couple shows no signs of slowing down.

Swift recently appeared on an episode of the “New Heights” podcast – hosted by both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce – where she spoke about her new upcoming album. The episode has so far attracted more 22 million views on YouTube, by far the most watched edition of the show on that platform, breaking a world record in the process, according to Guinness World Records.

While Swift playing the Super Bowl seems like a marriage made in heaven, fans will have to wait a little longer to get a definitive answer.

Roc Nation, founded by Jay-Z and a subsidiary of Live Nation, currently serves as the entertainment adviser to the NFL and Goodell suggested he was waiting on a decision from that group about the next Super Bowl halftime artist.

“I’m definitely a Swiftie,” Goodell added though, sending every other Swift fan in the world wild with excitement.

