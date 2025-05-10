Nikola Jokić arrives wearing Joker-inspired suit, helps Denver Nuggets to overtime playoff win over Oklahoma City Thunder

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Nikola Jokić lived up to his nickname on Friday, arriving at Ball Arena wearing a Joker-inspired purple and green suit before helping the Denver Nuggets to a dramatic, overtime 113-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of their playoff series.

That win ensured the Nuggets take a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite fans predicting that “the Joker” would deliver one of his extraordinary performances after arriving in such a manner, Oklahoma effectively stifled Jokić, who missed 17 of his 25 shots, including all 10 of his three-pointers, and had eight turnovers.

Still, he finished with 20 points, 16 rebounds and six assists – a respectable return for almost any other player who doesn’t have his own lofty standards.

“I mean, 20, 16 and six, just an awful NBA night,” joked Nuggets coach David Adelman.

The Nuggets’ offense was happy to share the points around, downing the Thunder behind Jamal Murray’s 27, Aaron Gordon’s 22 and Michael Porter Jr.’s 21.

Both teams were tied at 102 at the end of regulation time with Jokić missing a buzzer-beater for the Nuggets after fellow MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had also missed a chance to win for the Thunder a few seconds earlier.

Like Jokić, Gilgeous-Alexander was kept quiet, adding 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting, as well as 10 rebounds and four assists. Jalen Williams led the way for the Thunder with a playoff career-high 32 points.

The Thunder has a chance to level the series on Sunday when the two teams next take to the court.

Cavs fight back to make it 2-1

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Cavaliers dug deep to hold off an Indiana Pacers comeback, secure a 126-104 win on Friday and drag themselves back into the playoff series.

With key players Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter returning from the injuries which forced them out of Game 2, the Cavs more closely resembled the team that earned the top seed in the Eastern Conference. They are now 2-1 down and will attempt to level the series in Game 4 on Sunday.

Donovan Mitchell led the scoring with 43 points, the second consecutive game he has posted more than 40 points.

Having so many players back from injury was a “huge boost,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters afterward. “We weren’t sure until 35 on the clock that they were going to play. We’re a different team right?”

Cleveland enjoyed a comfortable lead for much of the game, which even ballooned to 24 points early in the third quarter. The Pacers launched a mini comeback and cut that to 11 points in the fourth but, with the specter of a 3-0 deficit looming, the Cavs rallied to ultimately take a comfortable win.

