Record-breaking Erling Haaland makes Premier League history as fastest player to 100 goals and assists

(CNN) — There aren’t too many goalscoring records that Erling Haaland hasn’t broken and the Manchester City forward ticked off another one during his team’s 2-2 draw against Brighton on Saturday.

The imperious striker has now become the fastest player to reach 100 goal involvements in the Premier League, surpassing the longstanding record held by Premier League icon Alan Shearer.

The 24-year-old reached the impressive landmark in just 94 matches, six games faster than Shearer’s previous record, with 84 goals and 16 assists.

It has been a hugely disappointing season for Haaland’s Manchester City so far. The four-time reigning champion has been unable to find form throughout the campaign and currently lies in fifth place.

Yet while City struggles, its star striker has somehow kept up a blistering record in front of goal. In just 28 Premier League games, the Norwegian forward has scored 21 goals and assisted another three for his teammates.

In his first year with City, Haaland scored 36 goals in the Premier League, beating the previous single-season record of 34 jointly held by Shearer and Andy Cole. He then went on to become the fastest player to reach 50 goals the following season, taking just 48 games.

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day, Shearer admitted he didn’t know he previously held the league’s goal involvements record, but noted that Haaland’s achievement was very impressive.

Saturday’s draw against Brighton was another step back for City in its quest to secure Champions League football next season.

Pep Guardiola’s side took an early lead when Haaland scored from the penalty spot but was soon pegged back by a precise free kick from Brighton’s Pervis Estupiñán.

Manchester City’s January signing Omar Marmoush restored City’s lead towards the end of the first half before an own goal from fellow new transfer Abdukodir Khusanov leveled the scores just after the break.

Manchester City plays Bournemouth in the FA Cup next and will be hoping to find form quickly in a competition that represents the club’s last real chance of winning a trophy this season.

