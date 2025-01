By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — World No. 1 Jannik Sinner defended his Australian Open title on Sunday, comfortably defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-3 in the men’s final to secure his third career grand slam win.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.