Anson Dorrance, one of the most successful college coaches ever, retires after 47 seasons at UNC

(CNN) — There is longevity as a coach, and then there is Anson Dorrance.

The 73-year-old, who spent 45 seasons coaching the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill (UNC) Tar Heels women’s soccer team, called time on a legendary career on Sunday.

In terms of titles won, Dorrance is the most successful college Division I head coach of all time. He guided the Tar Heels to 21 NCAA championships, the most in any D1 sport in college athletics history, per the school.

“After last season I initially was excited about the chance to bolster our roster, which we most certainly have done, but as preseason training camp went on, I realized I didn’t have the same energy it takes to give 100% to this year’s team,” said Dorrance.

“The players and staff, the university, Carolina athletics and our great fans deserve more, and the respect I have for the amazing legacy the current and former players have built led me to make this decision at this time.”

Associate head coach Damon Nahas will take charge of the squad this season as interim head coach, with Director of Athletics Bubba Cunningham stating that he will conduct a national search for Dorrance’s replacement.

“Anson is an all-time soccer, coaching and Tar Heel legend. The numbers and accomplishments are staggering and will be hard for any coach or program to replicate or exceed,” said Cunningham in a school statement. “His impact on the development and growth of women’s sports across the country and around the world has been profound.

“Not only did he elevate women’s sports in the NCAA, but he also led the early dominance of the United States Women’s National Team. With Anson at the helm numerous Tar Heels raised trophies in the World Cup and later in the Olympics.”

Dorrance, a UNC graduate, was appointed as the women’s team coach in 1979 and retires with an incredible 934-88-53 record, picking up the most wins ever in women’s college soccer. He is the first and so far only head coach in the program’s history.

Per UNC, the program has won more NCAA titles than any other women’s team and is tied for fifth-most championships by any program in NCAA history. Dorrance guided UNC to five perfect seasons where his squad won every single game and had six other seasons with no losses and three or fewer ties.

The 73-year-old also had an 12-season stint coaching the men’s team from 1977 to 1988.

He won 172 games, led the Tar Heels to an Atlantic Coast Conference title and reached the NCAA Final Four in 1987.

He is a seven-time national coach of the year and member of National Soccer Hall of Fame, among various other Halls.

Dorrance coached a plethora of stars at UNC, including USWNT legends such as Mia Hamm, Cindy Parlow Cone and Kristine Lilly. He also oversaw the development of international stars of today like Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and current England women’s manager Sarina Wiegman.

