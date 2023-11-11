Former first-round NFL draft pick D.J. Hayden among 6 killed in Houston car crash

By Sarah Dewberry and Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Former defensive back and first-round NFL draft pick D.J. Hayden, 33, was among six people killed early Saturday morning after a car ran a red light and struck another vehicle in Houston.

The University of Houston confirmed in a statement to CNN that along with Hayden, former Cougars players Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu also died in the crash. The Las Vegas Raiders, one of Hayden’s former teams, also confirmed Hayden’s death in a statement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

Houston Police officers responded to a “major crash” near Fannin and Pierce streets around 2 a.m., Assistant Chief Megan Howard said in a news briefing.

The six victims were five men and one woman, and four of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said.

A black Acura SUV was driving southbound on Fannin Street and, during a green light, was going through the intersection at Pierce Street when a black Chrysler 300 traveling at “a high rate of speed” ran a red light and struck the Acura, police said in a news release.

“The impact caused multiple persons in the vehicles to be ejected,” the release stated.

Police said three people in the Acura may have been ejected, two of whom died at the scene, according to the release.

A third victim, who was fatally struck when the Chrysler left the roadway and went onto the sidewalk, was believed to be homeless, officials said in the release.

The fourth victim who died at the scene was the driver of the at-fault Chrysler, police said.

Police are not sure who was driving the Acura, which will be determined through the investigation, Howard said.

Hayden was among those in the Acura, according to the Houston Chronicle. The Houston Police Department would not confirm that information to CNN Saturday.

During the news briefing, Howard said four others were transported to the hospital, two of whom later died.

A woman was in serious condition with life-threatening injuries, according to Howard.

The assistant chief added that investigators interviewed a man at the hospital, who the University of Houston confirmed to CNN was Jeffery Lewis, another former Cougar player.

“The entire University of Houston community is heartbroken over the tragic passing of former football student-athletes D.J. Hayden, Zachary McMillian and Ralph Oragwu earlier today, and our thoughts and prayers remain with Jeffery Lewis in his recovery ahead,” the university said in the statement.

“We extend our deepest condolences to their families, friends and loved ones, as we collectively mourn the loss of three individuals who made an indelible impact on each life they touched. While their combined talents provided Houston Football some of its most unforgettable moments, their unique legacies will best be remembered for the way they loved their teammates, supported their communities and defied the odds,” the statement continued.

Hayden, who suffered a near-fatal heart injury after a hit in practice in 2012, was drafted in the first round by the Oakland Raiders during the 2013 NFL Draft. He would go on to play for eight seasons, also spending time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” the Raiders said in a statement on X. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time,” the team said.

