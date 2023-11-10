Big Ten conference bans Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh from sidelines over sign-stealing violations

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — The University of Michigan’s head football coach, Jim Harbaugh, is suspended for the three remaining games of the 2023 regular season after the Big Ten Conference announced on Friday the Wolverines football program was found to have conducted “an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years,” thus violating the Big Ten sportsmanship policy.

As part of the sanctions, Harbaugh’s suspension includes Saturday’s game against the Nittany Lions.

In October, the conference announced the NCAA was investigating the program for alleged sign-stealing.

The conference said in an email on Friday addressed to Michigan’s athletic director, Warde Manuel, it believed the university violated the Big Ten’s sportsmanship policy “because a university football staff member engaged in an organized, extensive, years-long in-person advance scouting scheme that was impermissible.”

Harbaugh will be allowed to attend practices and other football team activities, but cannot be in the stadium on game days, according to the conference’s statement.

“Sign-stealing,” the practice of gathering information on the signs a team uses to call offensive and defensive plays, is technically not prohibited under NCAA rules unless electronic communication is intercepted in-game. However, in-person scouting is explicitly outlawed by the rule book.

“We impose this disciplinary action even though the conference has not yet received any information indicating that Head Football Coach Harbaugh was aware of the impermissible nature of the sign-stealing scheme,” the conference’s email stated, clarifying the sanction was against the university.

“This is not a sanction of Coach Harbaugh,” it read.

The conference said it “recognizes that additional disciplinary actions may be necessary or appropriate if it receives additional information concerning the scope and knowledge of, or participation in, the impermissible scheme.”

After the Big Ten announced it was investigating, Harbaugh denied the program had illegally stolen signals, adding he and his coaching staff would fully cooperate with the investigation into the matter.

“I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against the NCAA rules,” Harbaugh said. “No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.”

The University of Michigan said in a statement on Friday it intended, along with Harbaugh, to seek a court order to prevent the Big Ten’s disciplinary action from taking effect.

The university said it was “dismayed” at Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti’s “rush to judgment” of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed.

“Like all members of the Big Ten Conference, we are entitled to a fair, deliberate and thoughtful process to determine the full set of facts before a judgment is rendered,” the school said.

“Today’s action by Commissioner Tony Petitti disregards the Conference’s own handbook, violates basic tenets of due process, and sets an untenable precedent of assessing penalties before an investigation has been completed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.