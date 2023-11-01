Texas Rangers win first World Series title in franchise history

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — The Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in the franchise’s 63-season history, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0-Wednesday in Phoenix to secure the title in Game 5.

The Rangers’ win in Phoenix – giving them the best-of-seven series 4 games to 1 – didn’t come easily.

The game was scoreless through six innings, and Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen was dominating, not allowing a hit through those stanzas.

But Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi also fared well, keeping the Diamondbacks blanked through his six innings of work, despite being under frequent threat. Arizona was 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position with Eovaldi on the mound.

And in the seventh inning, the Rangers finally got to Gallen.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager, famed for his clutch World Series performances, broke up the no-hitter in the seventh, and two batters later, Mitch Garver’s single scored Seager for the game’s first run.

The Rangers then pounced on Arizona in the ninth inning, scoring four more runs – highlighted by a monster Marcus Semien 2-run home run off Paul Sewald deep to center field for an unsurmountable 5-0 lead.

The Rangers peaked at just the right time to earn the coveted Commissioner’s Trophy. The club won 11 straight games away from home this postseason – the longest road winning streak in MLB postseason history.

Seager led the way throughout the series for Texas. Seager, the 2020 World Series MVP for the Los Angeles Dodgers, hit three home runs in this series, the most by a shortstop in a Fall Classic. He now has 19 playoff home runs, second most for a shortstop in postseason history, one behind Derek Jeter’s 20.

The Rangers have appeared in two World Series before this year, losing to both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals in 2010 and 2011, respectively. With the Rangers’ win, five teams in Major League Baseball have yet to win a World Series – the Colorado Rockies, Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays and San Diego Padres.

