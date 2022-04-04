Hit Hard: Hitting coaches have short shelf life in majors

By JAY COHEN

AP Baseball Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Connor Dawson is a psychologist, gatekeeper, analyst and strategist. And a hitting coach, too. It’s a tough job. The 28-year-old Dawson is one of two new hitting coaches for the Milwaukee Brewers, hired along with Ozzie Timmons after Andy Haines was let go in October. Haines ended up in Pittsburgh, part of a remarkable shakeup for one of the highest profile positions on a major league coaching staff. A whopping 17 teams made a change at hitting coach in the offseason. The Brewers, Orioles and Mariners opted to give the title to two people after previously going with one, joining the Astros and Dodgers.