Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray announces he’s entering NBA draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa All-American Keegan Murray has announced he will declare for the NBA draft. Murray tweeted he would leave the Hawkeyes after a sophomore season in which he was a consensus the Big Ten scoring leader, consensus All-American and unanimous pick to The Associated Press All-Big Ten team. Murray helped lead the Hawkeyes to a 26-10 record and Big Ten Tournament championship. His average of 23.5 points per game was best among players from Power Five schools. He scored at least 20 points in 26 games. Iowa coach Fran McCaffery says Murray has earned the right to be a lottery pick.

