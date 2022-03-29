Close to reaching World Cup, US looks to avoid last-day flop

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — American soccer’s harrowing memory of the loss in Trinidad 4 1/2 years ago remains omnipresent, if no longer raw. Denied a berth in the 2018 World Cup by a 2-1 defeat to an already-eliminated opponent, the Americans try not to think they will qualify for this year’s tournament as long as they don’t lose to Costa Rica by six goals or more in Wednesday night’s qualifying finale. Just four players remain from the American roster that left tears on the field on Couva. They are Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin, Kellyn Acosta and Paul Arriola.