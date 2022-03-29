Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:49 pm

Bolivians upset with Brazil coach over altitude comment

KEYT

By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite complained about playing in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the hosts of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifying clash between the two teams. Brazil will face Bolivia in a match that won’t change their destiny — the visitors have already secured their spot in Qatar and the hosts will play for their pride. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales and former forward Marco Etcheverry are among the critics of the Brazilian coach.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content