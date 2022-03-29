Albany investigating men’s hoops coach Dwayne Killings

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — First-year University at Albany men’s basketball coach Dwayne Killings is away from the program while the school investigates a report of a physical confrontation with a player early in the season. A release from the university said its Office of Employee Relations was made aware of the allegation in February. School officials have not commented further because the investigation is not complete. Killings, a former assistant at Marquette, coached the Great Danes through the season finale in early March, a loss to Hartford in the America East Conference Tournament. The alleged confrontation occurred in November.