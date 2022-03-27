Was it worth it? F1 race in Saudi Arabia raises questions

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Discussions among Formula One teams and drivers switched from human rights to personal safety after a missile flew into an oil depot close to the track hosting the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on the weekend. Drivers asked whether it was safe to remain in Jiddah and compete in the second race of the F1 season after Friday’s attack about 11 kilometers (seven miles) away. They stayed and world champion Max Verstappen won Sunday’s race. Verstappen says drivers will now talk to F1 authorities. Questions have been raise about whether lucrative deals signed with Bahrain, Qatar and Saudi Arabia are worth it given everything else that can come with a race.