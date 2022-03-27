Reports: Pujols heading back to Cardinals on 1-year deal

By The Associated Press

Slugger Albert Pujols is returning to St. Louis after agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cardinals, according to published reports. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch first reported the agreement late Sunday night, and said the contract with the 42-year-old Pujols, who’s 21 home runs shy of 700 for his career, is pending a physical. The NL Rookie of the Year in 2001 spent his first 11 years in St. Louis and helped the Cardinals win two World Series. The three-time NL MVP signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels in 2012. He was waived by the Angels last May and signed with the Dodgers.