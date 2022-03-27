Doncic, Mavs top Jazz 114-100 for inside track to home court

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 32 points,and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 114-100 on Sunday night for the inside track to home-court advantage in what could be a first-round playoff matchup. The Mavericks moved a game ahead of the Jazz for the fourth seed in the Western Conference and earned a split of the season series, with the home team winning all four games. Dallas would have to finish a game ahead of Utah if the Jazz keep their 1 1/2-game Northwest Division lead over Denver. The Mavericks and Jazz have seven games remaining. Rudy Gay scored 18 points for the Jazz, who lost their fourth in a row on a season-long, six-game trip that ends Tuesday night at the Los Angeles Clippers.