Michigan hires Big Ten’s 1st female football grad assistant

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. The school said she’s also the first female GA in a Power Five football program. Michigan announced her hire on Tuesday. The former college basketball player, who started for Georgetown this past season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks. Graduate assistants usually receive a stipend and have their tuition covered by the school. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh says Bolden-Morris will work with the quarterbacks. She is a Florida native who played three seasons at Boston College before transferring as a graduate student to Georgetown. She played guard and led Georgetown in scoring at 12.3 points per game. 

The Associated Press

