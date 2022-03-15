Jaguars cut veteran LB Myles Jack to create $8M in cap space

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville followed its free-agent spending spree with a cost-saving move: cutting veteran linebacker and defensive captain Myles Jack. The 2016 second-round draft pick started 82 games over the last six seasons. Releasing Jack will cost the Jaguars $4.8 million in dead money in 2022 and save them $8.35 million against the cap. The move comes one day after Jacksonville committed nearly $230 million to sign six free agents when the new league year begins Wednesday. The Jags also might not be done parting with aging and expensive veterans.