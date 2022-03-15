California legislation aims to limit minor league contracts

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Legislation introduced in the California Legislature would force Major League Baseball to limit minor league contracts to four seasons and would allow those players to profit off name, image and likeness rights. State Sen. Josh Becker introduced a Minor League Baseball Players’ Bill of Rights and said Advocates for Minor Leaguers partnered on it. If enacted, the legislation would apply to players for California minor league teams, those playing for minor league affiliates of California major league clubs and to California residents.