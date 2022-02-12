Ruzicka has goal, assist as Flames beat Islanders 5-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Adam Ruzicka had a goal and an assist, and the Calgary Flames beat the New York Islanders 5-2 for their sixth straight win. Andrew Mangiapane, Elias Lindholm, Erik Gudbranson and Christopher Tanev also scored, and Johnny Gaudreau had two assists for the Flames. Jacob Markstrom finished with 19 saves to improve to 20-10-5 on the season. Calgary climbed within one point of Vegas for first place in the Pacific Division. The Flames hold three games in hand on the Golden Knights. Jean-Gabriel Pageau had a goal and an assist, and Noah Dobson also scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin had 24 saves.