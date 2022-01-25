Norwegian cross-country skiers isolating ahead of Olympics

OSLO (AP) — Every member of Norway’s men’s Olympic cross-country skiing team is isolating ahead of the Beijing Games because a coach has contracted the coronavirus. Sprint team head coach Arild Monsen tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Norway from the Italian Alpine resort of Seiser Alm. The Norwegian Ski Association says all eight team members have been defined as a close contact of Monsen and have to delay their departure to Beijing. The team will depart on Monday instead of Thursday. They are awaiting the results of PCR tests taken on Monday. The men’s Olympic cross-country skiing program starts on Feb. 6.