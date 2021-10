KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd had two touchdowns runs and Kennesaw State beat North Carolina A&T 14-0. Shepherd ran into the end zone from the 3 to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive midway through the second quarter. He added a 1-yard TD run with about three minutes left in the third. Jalen Fowler was 14-of-35 passing for 176 yards for the Aggies.