Red Bull Bragantino reaches Copa Sudamericana final

AP National Sports

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — A tiny Brazilian soccer team from the Sao Paulo state countryside has reached the final of the Copa Sudamericana. Red Bull Bragantino beat Paraguay’s Libertad 3-1 to add to its 2-0 home victory in the first leg. Its rival in the Nov. 20 decider at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo will be determined on Thursday when Brazil’s Athletico hosts Uruguay’s Peñarol. Red Bull took over the team in 2020 and the club rose to Brazil’s top-tier division. Bragantino was renamed and had its traditional black and white colors changed to red and white.