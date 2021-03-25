COVID-19 testing now required for high school football, water polo athletes in SLO County

High School Sports

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. -- High school football players in San Luis Obispo County are now required to undergo weekly testing for COVID-19.

The requirement, which also includes water polo athletes, is the result of the county's increased adjusted case rate.

This week, the adjusted case rate in San Luis Obispo County moved slighty upwards to 7 cases per 100,000.

According to guidance for outdoor and indoor youth and recreational adult Sports established by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), testing is required when a county's adjusted case rate is between 14-7 per 100,000.

Testing will be required for both student-athletes and coaches.

The CDPH said testing is necessary because football and water polo, as well as rugby, are "high contact sports that are likely to be played unmasked at times, with close, face to face contact exceeding 15 minutes."

Prior to this week, COVID-19 testing was not required in San Luis Obispo County for these sports.

The county's adjusted case rate has been under 7 for the entire month of March, but has seen a slight gradual increase over the past three weeks.

On March 1, the adjusted case rate was 6.8 per 100,000, on March 8, it was at 5.7, and last week, on March 15, it was 6.2.

In Santa Barbara County, COVID-19 testing has been ongoing at high schools since the county's case rate was about 7 per 100,000.

Last week, positive tests with three football programs, Righetti, Pioneer Valley and San Marcos forced the cancellations of games.

This week, Santa Barbara County saw its case rate fall below 7 per 100,000, which meant weekly testing would no longer be required.

However, Santa Barbara County Public Health Department issued a Health Order this week that will keep testing required for high contact sports.

It stated testing will remain in place, "Due to the County spread of COVID-19 among sports participants."