House Ethics Committee will investigate allegations against Rep. Tony Gonzales

(CNN) — The House Ethics Committee is forming an investigative panel to probe allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate favoritism against Rep. Tony Gonzales.

The committee will determine whether Gonzales “violated the Code of Official Conduct or any law, rule, regulation, or other applicable standard of conduct” in regard to allegations that he may have “engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office” or “discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges.”

The committee’s announcement comes as the Texas Republican has been embroiled in a difficult primary fight that could end his tenure in Congress – a campaign made more contentious by allegations he had an affair with a senior staffer who later died by suicide. Gonzales will now face conservative activist Brandon Herrera in a runoff on May 26. The last day to withdraw from the runoff and thereby cancel it is March 18.

Pressed by CNN ahead of the primary, Gonzales would not say whether he had an affair with the staffer nor whether he sent sexually explicit text messages that appeared to show him pressuring the woman to share images of herself.

And he’s so far remained defiant amid mounting calls from some GOP colleagues to step down after reports surfaced of his alleged affair.

“There will be an opportunity for all the details and facts to come out,” he told CNN last week. “What you’ve seen is not all the facts. And there will be ample time for all of that to come out.”

Top House Republicans have closely tracked the allegations against Gonzales in recent weeks. Complicating the matter for GOP leadership is that House Speaker Mike Johnson is dealing with one of the House’s smallest margins in history, leaving very little wiggle room for the party on the floor.

Johnson said Wednesday he would let investigations play out when asked if he would endorse the embattled congressman in his primary runoff.

“You know I’ve always been consistent: We allow due process and investigations to play out,” Johnson said when asked by CNN’s Manu Raju whether he would do so.

Johnson reiterated that he has encouraged Gonzales to address the allegations head-on. “I’ve encouraged him to address it publicly, the voters have spoken,” he said.

Despite multiple calls from the speaker to do so, Gonzales has yet to make a public statement on the matter.

