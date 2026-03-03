This congressman wanted to retire. His identical twin could make history by replacing him

By Kathryn Squyres, CNN

(CNN) — Troy Nehls decided he wouldn’t seek a fourth term to the US House after spending extra time at home in Texas during last year’s government shutdown. He walked next door to the home of his identical twin brother, Trever Nehls, to tell him the news.

Then he asked if his twin wanted to take his place.

“I said, ‘Trever, you’re kind of — we’re built the same,’” Troy said, recounting the conversation to CNN. “I know you have spent time up (in Washington). You have shown a lot of interest in the duties and responsibilities of a member of Congress.’ I said, ‘I think you should do that.’”

Trever agreed – both brothers independently told CNN his response was “absolutely” he would run – so Troy called President Donald Trump.

According to Troy, within 15 minutes of talking with Trever, Trump agreed to an endorsement.

Should Trever win his Tuesday primary in Texas’ 22nd District and then the general election, he would become the first member of Congress to succeed his identical twin in office, according to a Roll Call analysis.

And given the brothers’ notoriety in Fort Bend County, outside of Houston, along with their broader name and face recognition, Trever is favored to beat his single primary competitor and win the Republican-leaning district in November.

Both brothers are Trump loyalists, Army veterans and former elected constables in the same local precinct. Trever’s numerous visits to Capitol Hill with his brother have sometimes sparked confusion among other members.

Many identical twins jump at the opportunity to explain what makes them unique from the sibling with whom they share DNA.

Trever highlights their similarities.

“From a ideological standpoint, or from politics, we’re very much aligned,” Trever said. “I believe he’s done an outstanding job representing the congressional district, CD-22, here in Texas, so I don’t see a high degree variation between he and I.”

“Now we’re independent critical thinkers, but for the most part, I’m an America First patriot, and so is he,” he said.

Troy said his brother would probably vote similarly to him.

And on the topic of shared DNA, Trever added that “public service is in our DNA,” pointing to their father and their older brother who served in other elected offices.

Trever also complimented his brother’s service and “bold” style.

Troy caught attention recently for asking Trump to initial a tie with the president’s face on it as the president left Capitol Hill following the State of the Union. Trever wouldn’t say whether he’d do something similar, though he did mention having a “20-foot inflatable Trump at my disposal” as he campaigned for the president for five months in Wisconsin in 2024.

When they’re not together in their neighboring homes in Texas, they talk somewhere around seven times a day, according to Troy.

Outside their houses, Troy says he’d predict that “over 50% of Fort Bend County knows that the Nehls boys, the Nehls brothers, are identical twins.”

Still, many people can’t tell them apart, something that’s come up as they’ve visited early voting locations.

“It was kind of funny,” Troy said. “They come up and say, ‘We’re with you, Trever. I hope your brother enjoys retirement.’ No, I’m Troy, and I would explain a little bit.”

There is a way to tell them apart, as the photos above show.

In separate interviews, both answered a question about what was different about them by talking about how they part their hair opposite ways. Trever said he combs his to the right, while Troy brushes his to the left.

Aside from that, Troy said, Trever was about a half-inch taller than him and “a very handsome, good-looking fellow.”

