Lutnick to appear voluntarily before House Oversight Committee about relationship with Epstein

(CNN) — Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to appear voluntarily before the House Oversight Committee about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, setting up a clash between congressional Republicans and the Trump administration, which has tried to downplay Lutnick’s ties to the late convicted sex offender.

“Secretary Lutnick has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily,” House Oversight Chair James Comer said in a statement. “I commend his demonstrated commitment to transparency and appreciate his willingness to engage with the Committee. I look forward to his testimony.”

A date has not yet been set for Lutnick’s appearance but is expected to be announced soon, a source familiar with the process told CNN.

If the Republican-led committee had not taken action, GOP Rep. Nancy Mace was planning to unilaterally force a vote to subpoena Lutnick at the panel’s hearing on Wednesday, a source close to the process told CNN, suggesting there was bipartisan interest in having Lutnick testify before the panel about his interactions with Epstein.

While Lutnick described cutting ties with Epstein in 2005, the Justice Department recently released documents that suggest otherwise. As CNN has reported, Lutnick attempted to invite Epstein to a political fundraiser for Hillary Clinton in 2015. He also sought coordinates for his boat captain to link up with Epstein in 2012, presumably at his Caribbean island.

Lutnick said in an interview last year that after a 2005 encounter at Epstein’s home, he grew uncomfortable and vowed that he “will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.” But documents have revealed that Lutnick sought to meet with or call Epstein several times since 2005, including after Epstein pleaded guilty to procuring a minor for prostitution in 2008.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment on the expected appearance.

In January, Trump was pressed about Lutnick and Telsa CEO Elon Musk being mentioned in the latest drop of Epstein-related files. “I’m sure they’re fine. Otherwise, it would have been major headlines,” the president said at the time.

A Commerce Department spokesperson told CNN last month that “Secretary Lutnick had limited interactions with Mr. Epstein in the presence of his wife and has never been accused of wrongdoing.”

