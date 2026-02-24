CNN tracked how long Trump’s record-breaking speech ran

By Annette Choi, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address to the 119th Congress Tuesday was a long one.

With his 1 hour and 47 minute speech, Trump beat his own record for the longest annual address to Congress on record since at least 1964 — which he set last year. The speech also topped President Bill Clinton’s record for the longest State of the Union Address.

Clinton’s nearly one-and-a-half-hour speech in 2000 was the longest on record until tonight, according to The American Presidency Project at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Meanwhile, former President Richard Nixon continues to hold the record for shortest SOTU speech, having spoken for under 30 minutes in 1972.

