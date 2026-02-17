Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of a ‘cover-up’ over its handling of Epstein documents

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has accused the Trump administration of a “continuing cover-up” in the way it has handled the release of millions of documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein.

“They are slow walking it, they are redacting the names of men who are in it, they are stonewalling legitimate requests from members of Congress,” Clinton told the BBC at the Munich Security Conference in Berlin.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche has repeatedly defended the US Department of Justice’s handling of the files, saying the department is “committed to transparency” and “is hiding nothing.”

The latest batch of documents released by the DOJ contained several references to Bill Clinton, offering fresh insights into the sometimes-lewd ways the former president’s staff communicated with Epstein and his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Hillary Clinton said she and her husband “have nothing to hide.” Bill Clinton has repeatedly denied wrongdoing related to the late sex offender.

Both Clintons are set to appear for closed-door depositions in the House’s Epstein probe later this month, agreeing to the conditions set by House Oversight Chairman James Comer only once the House was preparing for a vote to hold the couple in contempt for defying a congressional subpoena.

Clinton referenced Attorney General Pam Bondi’s testimony on Wednesday as one example indicating the administration has “something to hide.”

“(Bondi) refused to answer questions, she diverted attention away from the matters at hand, she refused to look at survivors,” Clinton said.

US President Donald Trump has previously defended his handling of the Epstein files and also said he has nothing to hide.

The DOJ has been heavily criticized by Epstein victims and members of Congress since the files were released over the department’s inconsistent redactions of names and details in the millions of released documents.

Some members of Congress who viewed unredacted versions of the documents later said that the department was protecting powerful men, prompting them to un-redact additional names in the files, and send Congress a list of “politically exposed persons” on Saturday.

