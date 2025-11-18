Trump claims slain journalist Khashoggi was ‘extremely controversial,’ defends Saudi crown prince

By Kevin Liptak, CNN

(CNN) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed a question about the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, claiming that the Saudi dissident journalist was “extremely controversial” and that raising the subject in his meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was meant to embarrass his visitor.

“You’re mentioning somebody that was extremely controversial. A lot of people didn’t like that gentleman that you’re talking about. Whether you liked him or didn’t like him, things happen,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

Trump went on to insist Prince bin Salman — who the CIA assessed likely ordered the murder — wasn’t involved.

“He knew nothing about it, and we can leave it at that. You don’t have to embarrass our guest by asking a question like that,” Trump said.

When asked in the Oval Office about Khashoggi’s murder, the crown prince said “it’s painful and it’s a huge mistake” and defended the investigation.

“About the journalist, it’s really painful to hear anyone that been losing his life for no real purpose or not in a legal way, and it’s been painful for us in Saudi Arabia,” Prince bin Salman said.

He added that Saudi Arabia “did all the right steps of investigation” and that “we are doing our best that this doesn’t happen again.”

Tuesday marks the prince’s first visit to Washington since 2018, months before Khashoggi’s murder at a Saudi consulate in Turkey.

The CIA assessment released in 2021 found the prince approved the assassination of the Washington Post columnist, though he has long denied any involvement.

“We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision-making in the Kingdom, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi,” the report said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.