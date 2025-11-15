Michelle Obama says the country is ‘not ready for a woman’ president

By Kaanita Iyer, CNN

(CNN) — Former first lady Michelle Obama said at a recent event that the US isn’t ready for a woman president, pointing to former Vice President Kamala Harris’ unsuccessful bid for the White House last year.

“As we saw in this past election, sadly, we ain’t ready,” Obama said in response to a question from actor Tracee Ellis Ross on whether there has been enough “room” created for a woman president.

“That’s why I’m like, don’t even look at me about running ‘cause you all are lying. You’re not ready for a woman,” Obama told Ellis Ross. “We got a lot of growing up to do and there’s still … a lot of men who do not feel like they can be led by a woman and we saw it.”

Obama’s conversation with Ellis Ross took place in Brooklyn, New York, to promote her new book, “The Look,” which is about her approach to fashion and politics during her and former President Barack Obama’s time in the White House. The conversation was posted online on Friday.

The former first lady is among Democrats’ most effective — and popular — surrogates, which for years, has fueled a desire among her supporters that she run for president. Michelle Obama has repeatedly shut down that speculation.

“I will not run for president. No, nope, not going to do it,” she said in 2016 while still serving as first lady.

Obama campaigned for Harris last year, raising alarm about what she described as the threat Trump poses to the country, particularly to women’s health.

“Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us,” Obama said at a Michigan rally days before the election. “Because a vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth.”

At the same rally, Obama asked the crowd: “By every measure, (Harris) has demonstrated that she’s ready. … The real question is, as a country, are we ready for this moment?”

