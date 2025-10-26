Gov. Gavin Newsom will consider presidential run after 2026 midterm elections

By Emily R. Condon, CNN

(CNN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom teased a potential 2028 presential run when asked in an interview on Sunday if he’d seriously consider it after the midterms in an interview.

“Yeah, I’d be lying otherwise,” Newsom said on CBS’ Sunday Morning. “I’d be lying, And I’m, I can’t do that.”

Newsom explained in the interview that his focus is on the midterms and helping Democrats regain control of the House of Representatives, saying President Donald Trump’s presidency will “de facto end” if Democrats succeed in the 2026 midterms.

“Finally, you have rebalanced the system, coequal branch of government begins to assert itself, it appears again,” Newsom said. “If you have a Speaker Johnson, we may have a third term of President Trump, I really believe that.”

Newsom is the chief proponent of California’s Proposition 50 ballot measure, which will allow California to initiate congressional redistricting to try and combat Republican efforts in other states.

On Saturday, former Vice President Kamala Harris told the BBC that she “possibly” will run for president again. Other Democrats seen as possible contenders in 2028 include Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigeg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’ names are also in the mix.

In recent months, the California governor has become a fierce critic of Trump, pushing back on the use of federal deployments and ICE raids in his state.

Newsom’s social media team has also gained attention as the governor began mocking Trump’s style of Truth Social posts, using AI-generated memes, random capitalizations and personal attacks on his social media pages. The governor even launched “The Patriot Shop” in August with merchandise that mimics Trump’s red “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” branding. Advertisements for the shop also included a Bible with a “SOLD OUT” tag over it, alluding to the Trump’s “God Bless The USA Bibles.”

Newsom has also tried to increase his outreach beyond traditional Democrats. In March, Newsom launched his “This is Gavin Newsom,” podcast which notably debuted with an over hour-long episode in which he sits down with the late conservative activist, Charlie Kirk. He also had an episode with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon.

When asked if he has a “why” for a presidential campaign, Newsom could not answer, saying “faith will determine that.”

