Kamala Harris hints at another presidential run: ‘I am not done’

(CNN) — Former US vice president Kamala Harris has hinted she could make another bid for the White House in an interview with the BBC, saying she would “possibly” be president one day and expressing confidence that America will see a woman in the Oval Office in the future.

Harris marked her clearest indication yet that she might launch another presidential campaign in 2028, following her 2024 defeat to now-president Donald Trump, during an interview with BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg which will air Sunday.

“I am not done,” the former vice president said. “I have lived my entire career as a life of service and it’s in my bones,” she added.

Reflecting on the possibility of running again, Harris told the BBC that her grandnieces would “in their lifetime, for sure” see a woman president.

“Possibly,” Harris said, when asked whether that woman could be her, confirming that she is still weighing her political future. Harris however, emphasized that she has not made a final decision but continues to view herself as an active player in US politics.

Addressing polls that place her behind others for the Democratic ticket, Harris said she pays little attention to such numbers, saying, “If I listened to polls I would have not run for my first office, or my second office — and I certainly wouldn’t be sitting here.”

Harris further argued that her predictions about Trump’s authoritarian tendencies have been proven right: “He said he would weaponize the Department of Justice — and he has done exactly that.”

The former vice president went on to cite the short suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel by ABC after comments about Charlie Kirk’s death. The president celebrated the suspension at the time.

“You look at what has happened in terms of how he has weaponized, for example, federal agencies going around after political satirists. His skin is so thin he couldn’t endure criticism from a joke and attempted to shut down an entire media organization in the process.”

Harris also criticized American business leaders and institutions she believes have been too quick to yield to Trump’s authority.

“There are many, that have capitulated since day one, who are bending the knee at the foot of a tyrant, I believe for many reasons, including they want to be next to power, because they want to perhaps have a merger approved or avoid an investigation,” she told the BBC.

