NYC Mayor Eric Adams is endorsing Andrew Cuomo over Zohran Mamdani

(CNN) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams will endorse former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday.

Adams, who previously labeled Cuomo “a snake and a liar” days before deciding to drop his reelection bid, is expected to confirm the announcement at a press conference focused on childcare, two sources told CNN.

“I can confirm that the Mayor will endorse former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo for mayor and intends to campaign alongside him,” Adams spokesperson Todd Shapiro said in a statement. “The time and locations for their joint appearances are currently being finalized.”

A spokesperson for the Cuomo campaign declined to comment.

Adams’ endorsement comes on the heels of Cuomo’s final debate performance, after which he joined Adams courtside at the New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

In a photo posted to X, both men can be seen smiling and giving the thumbs up.

During Wednesday’s debate, Cuomo said he was seeking and would welcome Adams’ endorsement.

It is unclear what impact an Adams endorsement will have on the race. Adams was running in fourth place in public polling, behind Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, before he ended his reelection bid.

“Today confirms what we’ve long known: Andrew Cuomo is running for Eric Adams’ second term,” Mamdani’s campaign said in a statement. “It’s no surprise to see two men who share an affinity for corruption and Trump capitulation align themselves at the behest of the billionaire class and the President himself.”

